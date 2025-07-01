Electricity and internet crisis disrupts life in PoJK's Muzaffarabad

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], July 1 : Residents of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) are grappling with ongoing disruptions in electricity supply and poor internet connectivity, severely impacting daily life, businesses, and essential services in the region.

According to local reports, the issue of low electricity voltage has become particularly concerning, with residents reporting damage to their electrical appliances due to unstable power. The increasing heat intensity over recent years has only exacerbated the situation. The Awami Action Committee, a prominent local civil society group, has taken up the issue and is demanding immediate action from the government.

"There is a voltage problem currently inside Muzaffarabad. Over the past few years, the intensity of the heat has increased, and due to low voltage, people's electrical appliances are getting damaged. After meeting with the Commissioner, some issues were resolved in certain areas, but the voltage issue has yet to be fully addressed," said Syed Musharraf Javed Gelani, a member of the Awami Action Committee.

In addition to electricity woes, residents are facing significant challenges due to poor internet service. Traders, journalists, students, and civil society members have voiced strong concerns over unreliable connectivity and high internet costs. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been criticised for imposing heavy taxes and increasing internet package rates, making digital access both difficult and expensive.

"One of the biggest issues faced by traders, shopkeepers, civil society, journalists, and merchants is the poor quality of internet service. PTA must correct its course. The heavy taxes and high package rates should be abolished. People need facilitation, not further obstacles." Gelani stated.

With mounting frustration, the Awami Action Committee has called for urgent government intervention to improve infrastructure and reduce financial burdens on the people. The committee has pledged to mobilise public support and maintain pressure on authorities until lasting solutions are implemented.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor