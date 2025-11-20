Electricity tariff expected to become cheaper in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 20 : The electricity is expected to become cheaper by 65 paisa across Pakistan after Wednesday (local time), the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) announced the monthly fuel adjustment for October 2025, as per ARY News.

According to the information, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is scheduled to conduct a hearing on CPPA application on November 26.

The per-unit cost of electricity during October stood at Rs 8.71 and 27.36% of electricity was generated from hydel sources and 22.13% from nuclear fuel. Nuclear power remained the cheapest source at Rs 2.17 per unit.

Additionally, 12.76% of electricity was produced from local coal, 4.71% from imported coal, 9.16% from local gas, and 19.72% from imported LNG.

Earlier this month, in a strong display of defiance, workers from all three electricity distribution companies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took to the streets to protest the federal government's push to privatise the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

The demonstrations, held on the call of the central leadership of the All Pakistan WAPDA Hydroelectric Workers Union, denounced what they termed as an anti-worker and anti-people policy by Pakistan, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the province-wide rallies saw hundreds of electricity employees demanding the recovery of abducted staff, the filling of long-pending vacancies, and relief from worsening inflation and job insecurity.

The central protest was organised outside the Peshawar Press Club, led by Provincial Chairman Haji Muhammad Iqbal, Secretary Noorul Amin Haiderzai, and other key union figures. The demonstrators, holding placards and chanting slogans, voiced anger over what they see as a systematic dismantling of a vital national institution.

Union leaders accused the government of repeating the disastrous "K-Electric model," which they argued led to increased tariffs and massive layoffs in Karachi. They said privatisation would serve vested interests rather than the public, plunging the power sector into deeper inefficiency and corruption.

