"Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history": Trump hits out at Musk, EV mandates

Washington [US], July 1 : US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) reiterated his opposition to electric vehicle (EV) mandates, criticising government subsidies for Tesla CEO Elon Musk and questioning the broader push for EV adoption in the United States.

Trump said that Musk may receive more subsidies than any human being in history and that cutting these subsidies could save taxpayers billions of dollars.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one."

He further claimed that Musk, despite endorsing him, has benefited significantly from federal subsidies. "Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa. No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE."

Trump concluded his post with a pointed remark, suggesting an investigation into the matter. "Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!"

Notably, despite Trump's stance on EVs, Elon Musk had previously supported Trump for president. However, their relationship has soured over disagreements on subsidies and tax policies.

While Trump criticised federal support for electric vehicles, tech billionaire Elon Musk has also voiced strong views on Republican climate policy. Musk recently criticised President Trump's "big, beautiful bill," calling it "political suicide for the Republican Party," The Hill reported.

"Polls show that this bill is political suicide for the Republican Party," Musk said in an X post on Saturday. In another message, he branded the Senate draft as "utterly insane and destructive," stating, "It will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!" The Hill noted.

Elon Musk has criticized Trump's tax bill, saying it would increase the national debt and erase the savings achieved through DOGE. Musk has also called for a new political party, citing the need for better governance.

Musk has previously slammed the bill, describing it as a "disgusting abomination." "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," he wrote in early June on X, according to The Hill.

On Saturday, Senate Republicans narrowly advanced the 1,000-page legislation to enact Trump's agenda, despite opposition from Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). Paul opposed a $5 trillion increase in the debt limit, while Tillis warned the bill would cost North Carolina USD 38.9 billion in Medicaid funding.

Musk also engaged in a public feud with Trump following his departure from the Trump administration, during which he called for the former president's impeachment and accused him of being linked to the files of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

