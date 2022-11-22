Elon Musk announces 'holding off' relaunch Of Twitter's Blue verified

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday announced that he is putting on hold the relaunch of Blue verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. He made the announcement through a tweet.

Elon Musk stated that Twitter might use different colour checks for organizations and individuals. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Musk said, "Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals."

After taking over the microblogging site, Musk had announced the ability for users to purchase a blue tick verified through Twitter Blue. Despite getting internal warnings from Twitter's own trust and safety staff, Musk's plan resulted in the impersonation of high-profile accounts, including Twitter's advertisers, The Verge reported.

After Musk took over Twitter, the microblogging site has been adding and removing separate, grey checkmarks on high-profile accounts without explaining the reason.

On Monday, Elon Musk told Twitter employees that the company will not relaunch its paid verification subscription, Twitter Blue until they are "confident about significant impersonations not happening," The Verge cited a recording of his remarks.

Last week, Elon Musk said that his $8 per month Blue subscription will be made available on November 29. However, in his meeting with employees, he confirmed that the timing of the launch of Blue verified was not clear, as per The Verge report.

In his meeting with Twitter employees, Elon Musk said, "We might launch it next week. We might not. But we're not going to launch until there's high confidence in protecting against those significant impersonations," The Verge reported.

Elon Musk in his meeting with Twitter employees on Monday said that the company will "probably" need to give "institutions and companies" a "different colour check." However, he did not give further details regarding the plan.

Musk stressed any social media platform according to him "is going to be vulnerable to bots and trolls" until there is payment introduced to increase the "cost of bots and trolls significantly."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk in a tweet on November 22 claimed that Twitter has added 1.6 million daily active users in the past week and called it an all-time high. Musk tweeted, "Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor