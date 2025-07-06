Elon Musk Enters Politics: Launches ‘America Party’ as Rift With Donald Trump Deepens

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has officially stepped into the U.S. political arena with the launch of a new political faction—the America Party. The announcement came on Sunday, just a day after Musk hinted at the move on X, the social media platform he owns. Musk's bold political foray signals the potential rise of a third force in American politics and deepens an already widening rift between him and former President Donald Trump. His move is expected to shake up the conservative landscape, which has long been dominated by Trump-era ideologies.

Taking to X, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO declared, “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.” The feud between Musk and Trump reignited late last month after Trump urged Republican lawmakers to pass his massive domestic proposal—dubbed the One Big Beautiful Bill. Musk has been a vocal critic of the legislation, calling it fiscally irresponsible and accusing Republican backers of betraying their promises of limited government.

Labeling the bill a path to “debt slavery,” Musk lashed out at lawmakers for supporting what experts estimate will add $3.4 trillion to the U.S. deficit over the next decade. He claimed the betrayal by so-called fiscal conservatives was the final straw, prompting him to form an independent political platform.