Elon Musk, Israel PM Netanyahu hold discussion on Artificial Intelligence

Washington [US], September 19 : SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk held a discussion on Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

Earlier, in a post on the official handle of his social media platform X, Musk responded to Netanyahu's post stating, "Artificial intelligence discussion with PM Netanyahu in an hour."

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1703788102358278526?s=20

Later in the evening, the Israeli Prime Minister took to his official handle on 'X' to post that he was looking forward to the discussion with the Tesla CEO on how they could mitigate the risks of AI for the betterment of civilization.

"I look forward to speaking at 9:15 (19:15 Israel time) on X with @elonmusk about how we can harness the opportunities and mitigate the risks of AI for the good of civilization," Netanyahu wrote.

https://x.com/netanyahu/status/1703781835736490409?s=20

The Israeli Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the opening session United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Netanyahu is scheduled to address the international body on Thursday in New York.

He is also likely to visit Silicon Valley for a tour of the tech industry and meet with Elon Musk.

