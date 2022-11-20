Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump’s Twitter account

Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump's Twitter account after putting the decision up to a poll on the micro-blogging website. "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Mr Musk tweeted, shortly after the 24-hour Twitter poll on his account ended. More than 15 million people - out of 237 million daily Twitter users - voted on the poll. While 51.8 percent voted in favour of reinstating Mr Trump's account, 48.2 percent voted against it.