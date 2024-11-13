Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead US 'Government Efficiency' Department, Says Donald Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump appointed X owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Millionaire entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). "I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)," Trump announced.

Taking to the social media site X, Elon Musk Reacted, Musk on X wrote, "Department of Government Efficiency. The merch will be (Fire emojis)." " Vivek Ramaswamy also reacted to the announcement by tagging Musk in an X post and writing, "We will not go gently."

The merch will be 🔥🔥🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024

Ramaswamy becomes the first Indian-American selected in the Trump administration, which begins January 20 next year. Donald Trump said these two Americans would help his administration reduce government bureaucracy, remove unnecessary regulations, reduce wasteful spending, and reorganise federal agencies, which he considers vital to the 'Save America' Movement.

According to Trump's statement, "This will send shockwaves through the system and anyone involved in government waste, which is a lot of people!" Musk stated. The President-elect compared this initiative to "The Manhattan Project of the current time."

"They will work together to liberate our economy, and make the US government accountable to 'WE THE PEOPLE'. Their work will conclude no later than July 4, 2026. A smaller government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence. I am confident they will succeed!" Trump said.