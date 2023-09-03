Elton John, Paul McCartney, Andy Cohen pay tribute to singer Jimmy Buffett

Los Angeles, Sep 3 After the death of Jimmy Buffett, various celebrities have offered their condolences and tributes to the late singer including Elton John, Andy Cohen, John Stamos and Paul McCartney.

Elton John, who had worked with Buffett wrote in his Instagram stories: “Jimmy Buffet was a unique and treasured entertainer. His fans adored him and he never let them down. This is the saddest of news, a lovely man gone way too soon. Condolences to Jane and the family from David and me.”

John Stamos shared a video of the 2018 PBS (Public Broadcasting Service) special ‘A Capitol Fourth’ on his Instagram, in which he performed alongside Buffett and The Beach Boys.

He captioned the post: “Rest well, Jimmy. Thank you for teaching us all to live life to the fullest. What a loss.”

Paul McCartney, shared a picture of the two on his X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote a lengthy message.

He wrote: “It seems that so many wonderful people are leaving this world, and now Jimmy Buffett is one of them. I’ve known Jimmy for some time and found him to be one of the kindest and most generous people.

“I remember once on holiday when I had forgotten to bring my guitar and was itching to play. He said he would get me one of his, but I said, ‘I’m left-handed’. So, Jimmy had his roadie restring one of his guitars which he loaned me for the duration of the holiday.”

“He then followed this act of generosity by giving me my own beautiful left-handed guitar that had been made by one of his guitar-making pals. It’s a beautiful instrument, and every time I play it now it’ll remind me of what a great man Jimmy was.”

“He had a most amazing lust for life and a beautiful sense of humour. When we swapped tales about the past his were so exotic and lush and involved sailing trips and surfing and so many exciting stories that it was hard for me to keep up with him”, he added.

“Right up to the last minute his eyes still twinkled with a humour that said: "I love this world and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it."

Last, but not least, is his songwriting and vocal ability. If someone made an interesting remark he repeated it in his gorgeous Louisiana drawl and said, ‘That’s a good idea for a song’. Most times it didn’t take too long for that song to appear. I was very happy to have played on one of his latest songs called ‘My Gummy Just Kicked In’. We had a real fun session and he played me some of his new songs.”

“So long, Jim. You are a very special man and friend and it was a great privilege to get to know you and love you. ‘Bubbles up’, my friend.

Andy Cohen wrote on his X: “The king of cool…Paradise was wherever Jimmy Buffett was.”

The singer’s death was announced : “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs."

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

John Buffett was best known for his song ‘Margaritaville’, as well as the themed restaurant chain and hotels modeled after the song.

