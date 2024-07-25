Eluned Morgan set to become new first Minister of Wales

London, July 25 Eluned Morgan has become the new Welsh Labour leader and is set to be the next first Minister of Wales, the party confirmed.

As Health Secretary of Wales, Morgan secured the support of almost all Labour members of the Senedd, the Welsh Parliament, and has been confirmed as the only candidate to become Welsh Labour leader, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I am truly honoured to become the first woman to lead Welsh Labour and to be put forward as our party's nominee to become the next first Minister of Wales," she said on Wednesday in a statement.

"At this pivotal time for our country, strength, stability, and unity will be my guiding principles. I want to ensure that everyone in Wales has the opportunity and ability to fulfill their potential," Morgan added.

Morgan, 57, will wait for the Senedd to reconvene during its summer break to be officially confirmed as the first Minister. After that, she will also be the first woman to lead Wales.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Eluned Morgan's appointment is "fantastic news" for both Wales and the Labour Party.

"Eluned brings with her a wealth of experience and track record of delivery and, as the first woman to lead Welsh Labour, she is already making history," he said in a statement.

"We have been given a strong mandate to deliver change for working people, and I look forward to working hand-in-hand with Eluned to deliver on our promises to Wales and Britain," he added.

Wales' First Minister Vaughan Gething announced his resignation last week after losing a vote of no-confidence in his leadership.

Since assuming office four months ago, Gething had been under mounting pressure over a controversial 200,000-pound ($259,000) donation to his leadership campaign. However, he denied wrongdoing and said he had never compromised his integrity.

