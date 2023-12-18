Elvis Presley was 'nervous & insecure', reveals Priscilla Presley

Los Angeles, Dec 18 Legendary musician Elvis Presley's ex-wife Priscilla Presley has shared that he was "nervous and insecure" about his performances.

The 78-year-old actress, who was married to the late music legend for six years between 1967 and 1973, has opened up about the former couple's relationship ahead of the release of Sofia Coppola's new film 'Priscilla' which tells her life story, reports Female First UK.

She has revealed the late King of Rock 'n' Roll was constantly seeking reassurance because he was worried he wasn't good enough.

She told Fox 32, "People wouldn’t believe that he was nervous when he would do a show like in Vegas. Every show that he came out was, ‘How was I? Was I okay? Did it come out?' …. He was insecure and wanted to make sure that he was okay, which is hard to believe.”

As per Female First UK, she went on to reveal Christmas was Elvis' favourite time of year but he was never very good at decorating their tree.

Priscilla explained: "Yes, that (Christmas) was his special time. He loved all the decorations. I would do the tree, I would put all the lightbulbs on the tree and the lights, and he would take the tinfoil and stand in the back where the dining room table is and curl it all up, squish it together and throw it”.

“And I go, 'No, that's not how you put tinsel on and so I would take it and put a little bit and he would just take it and throw the tinsel on,” she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor