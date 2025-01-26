Embassies across world extend warm wishes to India on its 76th Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 26 : As India marked its 76th Republic Day with celebrations, embassies from across the world extended their warm wishes, emphasising the significance of India's democratic journey and its role in global partnerships.

Notable messages poured in from the United States, France, Brazil, South Africa, the UAE, Nepal, Russia, China, and several other nations, underscoring the global recognition of India's achievements.

The French Embassy in India expressed its heartfelt greetings through a post on X stating, "Warmest wishes to our Indian friends on their 76th Republic Day! France joins you in celebrating your rich heritage and the path forward to greater progress and prosperity."

https://x.com/FranceinIndia/status/1883161265604096042

The Embassy of Brazil in India and Bhutan shared their greetings via X, saying "The Embassy of Brazil in India extends its warmest wishes to the Indian people on this Republic Day."

https://x.com/BrazilEmbassyIN/status/1883240142414238145

The High Commission of India in Pretoria (South Africa) posted on X: "On the eve of 76th Republic Day of India, a traditional folk dance "Bhangra" event organised at the University of South Africa. Dignitaries from the South African Government, members of Diplomatic Corps, Indian community enthralled by stunning performances."

https://x.com/hci_pretoria/status/1883434205050454330

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, UAE, shared their greetings for the Republic Day by posting, "Honoring National Values - Republic Day reflects our devotion to the Constitution's principles and reminds us of the sacrifices that built a progressive, inclusive nation."

https://x.com/IndembAbuDhabi/status/1883356734170763712

They continued, "On the occasion of 76th Republic Day, Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir unfurled the Tiranga at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi. The Ambassador underscored our commitment to enhance ease of living of overseas Indians and highlighted transformation in India-UAE ties in recent years."

https://x.com/IndembAbuDhabi/status/1883420427080593658

Additionally, Ambassador Sudhir also felicitated the top scorers of 'Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz' from UAE on the occasion of 76th Republic Day. He commended them for their performance in the Quiz and encouraged them to keep strengthening their connect with India.

https://x.com/IndembAbuDhabi/status/1883421402004648150

Similarly, Nepal's Embassy conveyed its felicitations to the Indian government and its people, posting, "We extend warm felicitations to the Government and the friendly people of India on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day."

https://x.com/EONIndia/status/1883368080275038388

The Russian Embassy echoed these sentiments, stating, "The Russian Embassy in India cordially congratulates all Indian friends on the Republic Day!"

https://x.com/RusEmbIndia/status/1883227578007498815

China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, also joined the chorus of global well-wishers, posting, "The Chinese Embassy in India congratulates all Indian friends on the Republic Day."

https://x.com/China_Amb_India/status/1883373021446205825

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Beijing celebrated the occasion with a flag-unfurling ceremony, vibrant cultural performances, and a reading of the President's Republic Day message.

https://x.com/EOIBeijing/status/1883385213478412723

A similar spirit of celebration was seen in Indian embassies worldwide, including Uzbekistan, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

The Embassy of India in Uzbekistan highlighted the participation of the Indian community and friends of India in its celebrations, which featured cultural performances and refreshments. Ambassador Smita Pant unfurled the tricolor and read excerpts from the President's Address.

https://x.com/amb_tashkent/status/1883406290585821629

In Cambodia, the celebration included the singing of the national anthem, a reading of the Presidential address, and cultural performances by the Indian diaspora.

https://x.com/indembcam/status/1883413439479152766

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam shared that its celebration began with the unfurling of the national flag and was followed by cultural performances, thanking the Indian community and friends for their participation.

https://x.com/AmbHanoi/status/1883386320745329123

Embassies of other nations in India also marked the occasion with warm wishes. The Czech Embassy in New Delhi posted on X, "The Czech Embassy in New Delhi extends its warm wishes to India on its Republic Day, celebrating the spirit of unity, democracy, and the enduring strength of the nation's constitution! Jai Hind!"

https://x.com/CZinIndia/status/1883402229543235981

Penny Wong, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, shared her wishes with India by sharing a post on X, saying "Wishing my friend Dr S Jaishankar, the people of India, and all who celebrate around the world a happy Republic Day. Australia will continue to work with India to pursue a peaceful and stable region, where sovereignty is respected."

https://x.com/SenatorWong/status/1883317029593325982

The celebrations for the same were held in Japan with great regard, Ambassador Sibi George of the Indian Embassy in Japan unfurling the Indian national flag at the ceremony, as well as having a message published to commemorate and congratulate India on the day.

https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/1883407879023325391

https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/1883352497789743266

Japan also greeted India by sharing the following in a post on X, "Mesmerizing renditions of patriotic songs by children of Indian schools captured the hearts of large number of Indian community and friends of India participating in the celebration."

https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/1883321943572791320

Earlier in the day, the United States extended its greetings to India, emphasising the importance of the India-US relationship.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated, "On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation's Republic Day. As they commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, we join them in recognising its enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy." Rubio also highlighted the growing partnership between the two nations, stating that the India-US relationship continues to "reach new heights" and describing it as "the defining relationship of the 21st century." He further underscored the importance of the Quad alliance in promoting a "free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region."

This year's Republic Day celebrations in India were led by President Droupadi Murmu at Kartavya Path, where she unfurled the national flag with the assistance of Indian Navy officers Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lieutenant Yogita Saini.

The celebrations highlighted 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution and emphasised the theme of "Jan Bhagidari" (people's participation). Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial by laying a wreath before the flag-unfurling ceremony.

Adding to the significance of the event, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto was invited as the chief guest for the celebrations, symbolising the deep ties between the two nations. The day witnessed a grand display of cultural diversity, military strength, and India's achievements, as the country reflected on its journey as the world's largest democracy.

