Embassies, envoys recall Mahatma Gandhi's enduring legacy on his birth anniversary

London [UK], October 2 : The Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom organised an event today at the Gandhi Statue in Tavistock Square, London to commemorate the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and High Commissioner of India Vikram Doraiswami led the tribute to the Father of the Nation, honouring his enduring legacy of peace and non-violence.

The High Commission also shared on X (formerly Twitter) that celebrations were held at Parliament Square, where Lord Desai and High Commissioner Doraiswami reflected on Gandhi's messages of peace, non-violence, and religious harmony.

The event saw participation from members of the Indian diaspora and local school students, all uniting in tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on this significant occasion.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, also remembered Mahtma Gandhi's 'enduring legacy' and said how he had a profound influence on Martin Luther King and the US civil rights movement.

"On Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, I'm deeply moved by his enduring legacy. His profound influence on Dr. Martin Luther King and the U.S. civil rights movement reminds us of the power of his ideals, while his message of non-violence continues to inspire the pursuit of equality and justice worldwide," Garcetti posted on X.

British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, joined a interfaith prayer ceremony at Rajghat on the occasion.

"A privilege to join a beautiful interfaith prayer ceremony at Rajghat this morning and watch PM @narendramodi and President Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn pay respects on Gandhiji's birth anniversary. In a troubled world, his legacy is needed now more than ever," Cameron stated in a post on X.

The Embassy of India in Ukraine also expressed its homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

They remarked, "On the occasion of #MahatmaGandhi's birth anniversary, the Embassy of Ukraine pays tribute to one of the most outstanding leaders of peace and non-violence in human history. Happy #GandhiJayanthi to the people of India and all who continue to draw inspiration from his timeless wisdom."

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, marked the occasion with a special event.

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma addressed attendees, stating that Gandhi's unwavering faith in peace, non-violence, tolerance, and understanding remains a potent force for change, relevant even today.

Born in Porbandar, Gujarat, on October 2, 1869, Gandhi emerged as a pivotal figure in the Indian independence movement against British colonial rule, advocating for non-violent protest and civil disobedience as means to achieve social and political change.

His remarkable leadership and visionary outlook played a significant role in India achieving independence in 1947. The legacy of Mahatma Gandhi continues to inspire generations, resonating not only in India but across the globe.

His teachings remain profoundly relevant as societies strive for peace, tolerance, and social justice in an increasingly divided world.

