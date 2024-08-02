Embassy in Israel issues advisory, asks Indian nationals to 'avoid unnecessary travel' within country

New Delhi [India], August 2 : The Embassy in Israel has issued an advisory for the Indian nationals to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel within the country.

Amid escalating tensions in the region, the Indian Embassy has urged the nationals to stay vigilant and stay close to safety shelters.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the local authorities," the advisory stated.

In the wake of the situation, the Indian embassy in its advisory said, "Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country, and stay close to safety shelters."

The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals.

"In case of any emergency, please contact the 24 x 7 helpline of the Embassy: Telephone: A. +972-547520711 B. +972-543278392 Email: consi.telavivPmea.gov.in," the Embassy advisory read, as it shared the helpline numbers for reaching out.

📢*IMPORTANT ADVISORY FOR INDIAN NATIONALS IN ISRAEL* Link : https://t.co/OEsz3oUtBJ pic.twitter.com/COxuF3msn0 — India in Israel (@indemtel) August 2, 2024

Tensions have further escalated in the region after Israel killed top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, which it said was in retaliation to the attack at Golan Heights killing 12 children.

Fuad Shukr, the "most senior Hezbollah military commander," was killed in the Israeli strike, the IDF said in a statement.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) also announced that Hamas military wing commander Mohammed Deif had been killed in an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip on July 13.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his nation has delivered "crushing blows" to enemies in the last few days.

He made the remarks hours after the deaths of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

Israel's confirmation regarding Deif comes a day after Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an attack in Iran's capital, Tehran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Wednesday.

