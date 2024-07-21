Embassy in touch with Latvian authorities after suspected drowning of Indian student in Riga

Riga [Latvia], July 21 : The Embassy of India to Sweden and Latvia said on Saturday that it is closely coordinating with Latvian authorities after the suspected drowning of an Indian student in Riga. The embassy said in a statement that it is in touch with the student's family and has assured all possible help.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy stated, "Embassy is in regular contact with Latvian authorities regarding the unfortunate incident of suspected drowning of an Indian student in Riga We remain in touch with the family and will continue to extend all possible help."

Latvia-based news portal LSM quoted friends of Albin Shinto from Kerala, who is suspected to have drowned while swimming in the Jugla canal in Riga. Shinto was swimming with four friends in the canal on the evening of July 18 when the tragic incident occurred.

The portal said eyewitness Arhik Haries stated that his fellow student Shinto was one of five friends who swam in the canal in the evening on July 18. According to Haries, Albin got into difficulties and was sinking from view, LSM reported.

Two of his friends tried to save him and almost succeeded. However, they also got into difficulties. A passing fisherman managed to save the rescuers with his boat. However, Albin was lost beneath the waves, LSM reported. Haries said that police and rescuers, including a diver, quickly reached the spot and searched for "two to three hours.

However, they were unable to find Albin and called off the search with night approaching. According to news portal LSM, the search will not be conducted until Monday due to the limited resources available to carry out large-scale and lengthy search operations.

