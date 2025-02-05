Embassy of India in Kathmandu promotes Mahakumbh 2025 in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 5 : The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has been actively engaging with Nepal's tourism and media sectors to promote Mahakumbh 2025, an event that continues to draw attention from devotees and tourists around the world.

On Tuesday, the Embassy hosted an event designed to highlight the spiritual significance of Mahakumbh while showcasing how it integrates with modern tourism practices.

The event brought together key figures from Nepal's National Tourism Organisation, tour operators, and influencers to discuss the global impact of the ongoing festival.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying: "The Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Nepal organised an event on Mahakumbh, titled 'Mahakumbh 2025: A blend of Spirituality and Modernism' today with participation by representatives of National Tourism Organisation of Nepal, as well as tour operators, journalists, and social media influencers from Nepal."

In another post, they said: "Representatives from National Tourism Organisation of Nepal, tour operators and Nepal TV shared their experiences on their visit to Mahakumbh, which was facilitated by The Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Nepal and the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh, last month. DCM Shri Prasanna Shrivastava addressed the gathering, highlighting the role played by Nepal Tourism Board, tour operators and media in promotion of religious tourism between India and Nepal, including Mahakumbh."

A third post by the Embassy noted: "A separate briefing session for 12 economic journalists from Nepal, who would be visiting India from 5-13 February on a familiarisation tour, which would also include Mahakumbh, was also organised."

The Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13 and will continue until February 26, has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world, setting the stage for a record-breaking attendance.

The third "Amrit Snan," held during the Basant Panchami festival, saw over 12.5 million devotees participate in a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Tight security measures ensured a safe experience for all attendees, including prominent figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and celebrities like Coldplay's Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson.

