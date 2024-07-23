"Embrace her, she's the best": US President Biden urges supporters to back Kamala Harris

Washington, DC [US], July 23 : US President Joe Biden called on his supporters to back Vice President Kamala Harris in his first remarks after announcing his decision to not seek re-election. He called his decision to drop out of the presidential race "the "right thing to do," CNN reported.

Biden made the remarks during a phone call he made into his former campaign's headquarters to thank the staff and praise Kamala Harris, who visited the Wilmington office on Monday (local time) to visit with staff.

During the phone call, Biden directly addressed Harris and the team, saying, "embrace her, she's the best."

On his announcement to drop out of the presidential race, he called it "suprising news" and emphasised that it's his belief it was the "right thing to do," CNN reported.

"I know it's hard because you poured your heart and soul into me," Biden told the campaign staffers and added, "You're an amazing team."

The US President expressed gratitude to the staffers for uprooting their lives for him and his now ended campaign. He said that they have built the "best" campaign organisation in history. He said, "I've been honoured and humbled."

Biden said, "I'm going to be on the road and I'm not going anywhere." He stated, "I won't be on the ticket but I am still going to be fully, fully engaged. I've got six months left in my presidency. I'm determined to get as much done as I possibly can both foreign policy and domestic policy," according to CNN report.

Earlier on Sunday, Biden announced his decision to not seek re-election in the "best interest" of the Democratic Party and the country. He has endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party and called on Democrats to "come together and beat" Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

In a letter posted on X, Biden stated, "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term. I will speak to the nation later this week in more detail about my decision."

He also expressed gratitude to US Vice President Kamala Harris for being an "extraordinary partner" for him. He even thanked people who worked for his re-election.

He said, "For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me. I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can't do - when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."

He said that the US has been a strong economy in the world and they have made historic investments in rebuilding the nation, lowering prescription drug costs for seniors and expanding affordable healthcare to a record number of Americans.

Highlighting the achievements of his government in the past, Biden said, "Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a nation. Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We've made historic investments in rebuilding our nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans."

"We've provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today," he added.

In a letter, Biden said it had been the greatest honour of his life to serve as US President. Biden noted that the US overcame the COVID-19 pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Biden recalled that his first decision as the Democratic Party's nominee in 2020 was to choose Harris as his Vice President, and termed it the best decision he has made.

Taking to X, Biden stated, "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this."

Notably, Biden has been isolating at his home in Delaware after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while he was campaigning in Las Vegas. His announcement to withdraw from the race to be the next president comes following mounting pressure from Democrats after his disastrous performance in the nationally televised debate with former US President Donald Trump on June 27.

