Emergencies Ministry plane airlifts Russians, kin from Gaza

Moscow [Russia], December 10 : A special aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry airlifted Russian citizens and their family members from the besieged Gaza Strip, TASS reported, citing the ministry's press service.

The evacuated people departed Cairo for Moscow, the report added.

According to the statement, this is the 11th special flight carried out by the Emergencies Ministry's aviation as part of the humanitarian mission to evacuate Russian citizens.

"Another special aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry took off for Moscow with Russian citizens and their family members. The task force of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in Egypt continues its work to receive people who passed through the Rafah checkpoint. This is the 11th special flight carried out by the Emergencies Ministry's aviation as part of the humanitarian mission to evacuate Russian citizens and their family members from the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the statement said.

Reportedly, the Russian citizens and their family members, who crossed the border, will be sent via buses in a single column to Cairo.

Russian rescuers, psychologists, and doctors will be there to provide them with all necessary medical and psychological care, food, and water, TASS reported.

The day before, nearly 100 Russians crossed the checkpoint with their relatives.

Since the start of the humanitarian operation, over 1,000 individuals have been evacuated from the combat zone, and 10 Emergencies Ministry planes have transported over 940 of those peopleincluding over 420 childrento Russia, according to the Emergencies Ministry, as reported by TASS.

