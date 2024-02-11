Emergency declared in 96 districts in Peru due to heavy rains

Lima, Feb 10 The Peruvian government has declared a state of emergency for at least 96 districts in 15 regions of the country due to damage caused by heavy rains in recent weeks.

The government's decision, which will be in force for 60 days, allows for "the execution of immediate and necessary emergency measures and actions for response and rehabilitation as appropriate," Xinhua news agency reported.

A law facilitating food donations and the transportation of donations during natural disasters has been activated.

Likewise, some services may be provided "free of charge," such as catering, medical treatment, transportation, dispatch logistics, and any other service that may help those affected by the rains.

The National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology has forecast moderate to heavy precipitation from Feb. 11 to 13 in the mountains, and moderate to extreme rainfall on the northern coast.

