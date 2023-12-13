Emergency fund to help rebuild Israeli border farms

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 13 (ANI/TPS): An Israeli agricultural non-governmental organization has launched a USD 50 million emergency fund to rebuild farming communities near the Gaza border badly damaged in the October 7 massacre.

The "ReGrow Israel" initiative will go towards replacing critical equipment and infrastructure needed to rehabilitate soil and replant crops.

"These pioneering, passionate farmers are already getting creative in finding solutions to use what's left of their land and resources to feed the Israeli population," said Danielle Abraham, CEO of Volcani Partners International. "Investing in the rebuilding of the Western Negev is critical to ensuring the immediate safety and security of all Israeli people."

Former US Secretary of Agriculture Dan Glickman, who serves as an adviser to the fund, said, "The kibbutzim and moshavim farmers pioneered innovations including drip irrigation, wastewater recycling, biofertilizers and precision agriculture, and export nearly USD 2.5 billion in crops annually."'

The current conflict, he continued, "has revealed the fragility of farming and importance of ensuring this region can build back better for the future as unpredictability and uncertainty become more common in Israel and around the world."

Israeli agriculture is facing staggering losses in production and manpower. Before October 7, Israel had 29,900 foreigners, mostly Thais, working in farms, orchards, greenhouses and packing plants. Nearly all have returned to Thailand.

Farmers also employed 10,000-20,000 Palestinians depending on the season, but they are currently denied entry into Israel.

Israeli workers who might have filled the gaps have been called up for military reserve duty. (ANI/TPS)

