Emir of Kuwait dissolves parliament, suspends some constitutional articles
By ANI | Published: May 11, 2024 06:02 PM2024-05-11T18:02:01+5:302024-05-11T18:05:12+5:30
Kuwait City [Kuwait], May 11 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, issued this evening an Emiri decree dissolving parliament and suspending some constitutional articles for no more than four years. (ANI/WAM)
