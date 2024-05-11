Emir of Kuwait dissolves parliament, suspends some constitutional articles

Kuwait City [Kuwait], May 11 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, issued this evening an Emiri decree dissolving parliament and suspending some constitutional articles for no more than four years. (ANI/WAM)

