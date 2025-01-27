Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President

Kuwait City [Kuwait], January 27 (ANI/WAM): Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, received UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA) President, Humaid Obaid Abushibs, as part of a UAEAA delegation visit to Kuwait at the invitation of the State Audit Bureau to strengthen their bilateral relations and exchange expertise in various oversight fields.

According to a press statement issued by the UAEAA today, the delegation was also received by Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, in a meeting attended by Esam Salem Al-Roumi, Chief of the State Audit Bureau, along with a number of senior Kuwaiti officials.

During the visit, the Kuwaiti State Audit Bureau presented a visual briefing on its establishment, the entities under its jurisdiction, and the monitoring mechanisms and procedures it implements.

The visit also included a tour of the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) where the UAE delegation was briefed on its key functions and major achievements in combating corruption. (ANI/WAM)

