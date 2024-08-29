Emir of Qatar receives Tahnoun bin Zayed

Doha [UAE], August 29 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, today received Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, and his accompanying delegation at the Emiri Diwan in Doha.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Tahnoun conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, wishing the Emir of Qatar continued good health and happiness, as well as further progress and prosperity for Qatar and its people.

In turn, Sheikh Tamim conveyed his greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, expressing his best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the deep-rooted relations between their countries and ways to enhance them. They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor