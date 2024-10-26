Emirates Health Services launches 'Our Mental Health, Our Responsibility' campaign

Dubai [UAE], October 26 (ANI/WAM): In observance of Mental Health Month, Emirates Health Services (EHS) launched an awareness campaign titled 'Our Mental Health, Our Responsibility'.

As part of Mental Health Month 2024, organised by EHS throughout October, the campaign spans three days from October 25 to 27 at Mirdif City Center. It aims to raise awareness of the importance of mental health, reduce the social stigma surrounding mental illnesses, and introduce the range of mental health services available at EHS facilities to support individual and community well-being.

In this context, Noor Almheiri, Director of the Mental Health Department at Emirates Health Services, emphasised that this campaign aligns with the UAE's leadership directives to raise community awareness about the importance of mental health, dispel stereotypes about mental illness, and work toward achieving mental balance and well-being for all.

Almheiri noted that focusing on mental health is a core pillar in the EHS's strategy to support sustainable development and ensure comprehensive, integrated healthcare for all.

"Our Mental Health, Our Responsibility" campaign includes various activities and events to raise mental health awareness. It provides participants with a comprehensive overview of the mental health services available across EHS facilities and distributes educational booklets covering different aspects of mental health.

The campaign seeks to reach as many individuals as possible, empowering them to access the necessary support for their mental well-being.

The campaign focuses on fostering a supportive environment that encourages individuals to seek psychological support without hesitation, in line with the UAE's National Policy for The Promotion of Mental Health.

EHS regards mental health as a key source of individual happiness and the foundation for building a strong and prosperous community. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor