Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Health 2025

Dubai [UAE], January 27 (ANI/WAM): Under Emirates Health Services (EHS) theme "Future Health Now", EHS is participating in the 50th edition of Arab Health 2025, which kicks off tomorrow and runs until 30th January at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

As the exclusive health services partner, EHS is showcasing 19 innovative projects, 13 of which are being revealed for the first time regionally and globally.

EHS has dedicated a special focus area titled "Family Health and Community Care," highlighting three innovative projects, including two that are debuting on both regional and global levels in collaboration with key international partners.

Essam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at EHS, emphasised that families have always been the cornerstone of Emirati society, with their care remaining a top priority in the nation's strategic plans.

He highlighted that these pioneering projects are designed to provide families with access to advanced healthcare services, ensuring a better quality of life.

He stated, "Our participation in Arab Health 2025 reflects our wise leadership's vision, which places the well-being of society at the forefront of its priorities. Families form the foundation of communities, and investing in their health reaffirms our commitment to enhancing quality of life, fostering psychological and social stability, and securing a dignified, sustainable lifestyle for all members of the Emirati family."

One of the standout projects within this theme is the "Usrati Bundle." Developed in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, the "My Family platform" offers an integrated suite of services that cater to all stages of family life, from marriage to child education.

Among its key services, EHS launched the "Premarital Genetic Tests", which test 570 genes to detect potential hereditary diseases, educate couples on reproductive choices, and promote healthy, thriving families for future generations.

EHS is also presenting its pioneering research project "In-Utero Gene Editing" in collaboration with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. This project focuses on permanently correcting genetic mutations at the DNA level in the liver during pregnancy or shortly after birth. It aims to treat serious genetic disorders such as "Phenylketonuria (PKU)" and "Sickle Cell Anemia" by utilising lipid nanoparticles to deliver gene editing solutions to specific parts of the body, paving the way for a significant improvement in patients' quality of life and reducing future suffering.

For the first time, EHS is introducing an innovative early detection programme for breast cancer using artificial intelligence. Developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Prevention, this programme conducts screenings for teachers using the advanced "Bexa" device. Renowned for its high precision in detecting tumors, the device complements traditional mammography and enhances early detection rates, significantly improving survival outcomes. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor