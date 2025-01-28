Emirates Health Services unveils 'Future of Healthcare' at Arab Health 2025

Dubai [UAE], January 28 (ANI/WAM): Emirates Health Services (EHS) takes centre stage at Arab Health 2025 medical expo, showcasing a series of groundbreaking projects, unprecedented in the region and the world, under the theme 'The Future of Healthcare.'

EHS is introducing cutting-edge technologies at the grand event, designed to redefine chronic disease management and elevate quality of life for patients. Two pioneering projects are in the spotlight: Total Artificial Heart and Islet Cell Allo-Transplantation.

Dr. Essam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at EHS, said, "Participating in Arab Health 2025 underscores our dedication at Emirates Health Services to delivering innovative solutions that can significantly improve patients' lives. The projects presented under the 'Future of Healthcare' theme mark a major leap forward in treating chronic conditions like heart disease and type 1 diabetes, reinforcing our commitment to building a brighter future for healthcare, in line with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, which aims to enhance medical services for optimised community wellbeing."

The Total Artificial Heart project stands out as a remarkable achievement for EHS in collaboration with the Texas Heart Institute. This initiative features an innovative titanium pump that uses magnetic technology to efficiently circulate blood and fully support ventricular function, offering a solution for patients with advanced heart failure. Following successful initial transplant operations in the United States, this project has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). EHS plans to implement this technology at Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance heart failure treatment options.

Meanwhile, the Islet Cell Allo-Transplantation project, developed in partnership with the University of Chicago, represents a significant advancement in the treatment of type 1 diabetes. This approach employs a simple yet effective technique to minimise complications associated with traditional pancreatic transplantation. It involves transplanting pancreatic cells directly into the liver using a fine catheter, which helps patients regain blood sugar balance, preventing severe hypoglycemic episodes, and potentially eliminating the need for insulin over time. Clinical trials have yielded promising results, and this project has also received FDA approval as a safe and effective alternative to conventional methods.

These projects reflect EHS' ambitious vision for the future of healthcare, leveraging the latest advancements in global medical technology, in line with the objectives of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision and the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan. They strive to enhance the local healthcare sector and improve the quality of services provided. (ANI/WAM)

