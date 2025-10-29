Emirates NBD and UAE-India CEPA Council to back Indian start-ups' global expansion

Dubai [UAE], October 29 : Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkiye (MENAT) region, has joined forces with the UAE-India CEPA Council to power its landmark UAE-India Start-up Series, an official statement said.

The collaboration creates a stronger platform for Indian entrepreneurs to expand globally. The initiative combines India's innovation ecosystem with the UAE's international reach to help high-potential start-ups scale beyond borders. The platform has generated exceptional interest, with more than 10,000 Indian start-ups applying to participate since the initiative launched in June.

The partnership was formalised in Dubai with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, and Ahmed Aljneibi, Director of the CEPA Council.

As part of the initiative, Emirates NBD has committed to supporting one of the top five winning start-ups in the series by providing and sponsoring a comprehensive soft-landing package in the UAE.

Commenting on this commitment, Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, noted: "India's start-ups are among the most dynamic in the world. At Emirates NBD, we are proud to strengthen our role as a launchpad for global scale innovation by supporting this initiative. By combining our financial expertise with the opportunities created under CEPA, we are empowering founders with the support and confidence to take their ideas beyond borders."

Remarking on the success of the UAE-India Start-up Series and the significance of Emirates NBD's partnership, Ahmed Aljneibi, Director of the UAE-India CEPA Council, said: "The energy and ambition of Indian founders have been remarkable. This initiative is about transforming that drive into global impact. With Emirates NBD's partnership, we can channel ideas into opportunities and give start-ups a genuine springboard into international markets."

This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of the UAE and India to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. Through the Start-up Series, 20 high-potential ventures will be shortlisted to pitch in New Delhi in November 2025, with five selected to establish a presence in the UAE. The initiative offers a launchpad for promising Indian start-ups to connect with partners, access global markets, and scale internationally through the UAE's dynamic business ecosystem, as per the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor