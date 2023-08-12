Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distribution in Amdjarass

Amdjarass [Chad], August 12 (ANI/WAM): The Emirati humanitarian team currently stationed in Chad is continuing its efforts to distribute food parcels to Sudanese refugees and the local community in Amdjarass, in coordination with the UAE's Chad-based aid coordination office.

The team in Chad comprises the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and the UAE's aid coordination office.

Accompanied by Emirati foreign affairs and humanitarian representatives, the team today visited the village of Jouni in Amdjarass and distributed food parcels to underprivileged families. The delegation was welcomed by Ezzedin Dawood, Chairman of the city's municipality, and Mohammed Siri, Mayor of Jouni.

Mohammed Salem Al Ameri of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation said that the Emirati humanitarian team had provided 2,500 food parcels to over 15,000 people, including Sudanese refugees and local families.

The team has intensified its recent efforts to assist Sudanese refugees and the local community, in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership, he added, stressing that the UAE, led by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, always proactive in providing aid and supporting friendly countries, following in the footsteps of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Siri thanked the UAE for its generous humanitarian efforts, lauding the work of the UAE's humanitarian team, who tirelessly seek to reach remote areas in Chad, like their village, to support vulnerable people.

The team affirmed its readiness to provide for the needs of the village, especially clean water. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor