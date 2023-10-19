Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, equipment to Amdjarass provincial hospital

Amdjarass [UAE], October 19 (ANI/WAM): The Emirati humanitarian team in Amdjarass, Chad, has provided medical devices, intensive care equipment, and solar-powered lighting systems to support Amdjarass provincial hospital.

The Emirati team in Chad includes the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and the Office for the Coordination of Foreign Aid.

Ahmed Al Mansoori, Director of the Office for the Coordination of Foreign Aid in Chad, said that this is the first batch of medical assistance in support of Amdjarass provincial hospital that will be followed by other batches to bolster the medical sector in a city suffering from shortages in various medical services.

He emphasised the UAE's commitment to ensuring that patients receive necessary medical treatment and that any deficiencies are addressed by sending medical supplies and equipment to all specialities.

The beneficiaries expressed their appreciation for the UAE's significant humanitarian efforts in supporting the healthcare sector in their country, noting that the Emirati humanitarian team is fully prepared to address any shortages in equipment, devices, or medications. (ANI/WAM)

