Emiratis represent 74 per cent of FANR’s workforce

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 5 (ANI/WAM): The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) provides long-term career opportunities for Emirati employees by focusing on recruitment, knowledge transfer, and training and development programmes.

In 2022, Emiratis represented 74 per cent of FANR’s 248 employees. FANR continues to attract talented Emiratis to meet its business needs, recruiting an additional 22 Emiratis during the review period, according to FANR 2022 Annual Report.

FANR also understands the crucial role that women play in carrying out its mandate. Accordingly, FANR has assigned two Emirati Champions to enable Gender Balance and Equality in line with government direction.

Women make up over 45 per cent of FANR’s overall workforce and hold leadership positions in key areas of the organisation, such as Nuclear Safety, Radiation Safety, Finance, and Education and Training. Females represent 44 per cent of the authority’s leadership. It is FANR's belief that Emirati women can make a significant contribution to the nuclear industry, as 39 per cent of the authority’s technical employees at present are women. Additionally, there are female FANR employees who have completed postgraduate studies in nuclear science.

FANR is committed to creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for all employees and is dedicated to providing opportunities for women to advance their careers and make meaningful contributions to the authority and the nuclear industry in the UAE. By fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion, FANR is confident of achieving its goals and fulfilling its mandate as a regulatory body.

’We continue to place paramount importance on building Emirati capability in the nuclear regulatory sector, believing this is foundational to ensuring its sustainability. We also maintained our developmental efforts such as our internship and development programmes, and invested in our existing and potential leaders to prepare them for the future. I am proud that Emiratis at FANR constitute over 74 per cent of our total workforce with women representing over 44 per cent of FANR employees, said Christer Viktorsson FANR Director General. (ANI/WAM)

