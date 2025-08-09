Emory University Shooting: Cop Killed, Another Injured After Gunman Opens Fire Near CDC Campus in Atlanta; Shooter Shot Dead

A police officer was killed and another was injured after a gunman opened fire near the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Emory University campuses in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 9. The law enforcement agencies gunned down the suspected gunman in response to reports of an active shooter.

Following the attack on the headquarters, the CDC issued a statement confirming the fatal shooting at its Roybal Campus on Friday, and it will remain under lockdown. "We at CDC are heartbroken by today's attack on out Roybal Campus, which remains on lockdown as authorities investigate the shooting," the statement reads.

CDC released statement on the Atlanta, Georgia shooting, says gunman opened fire on 4 buildings. pic.twitter.com/IFI21MZ7Gw — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) August 9, 2025

"A courageous local law enforcement officer gave their life and another was injured, after a gunman opened fire on at least four CDC buildings," a statement further read.

WATCH: Video shows bullets on the ground and bullet holes in windows inside CDC Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia after gunman opened fire outside the building. pic.twitter.com/aaqe4cVsXe — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) August 9, 2025

A video recorded from inside the CDC headquarters building shows bullets on the ground and bullet holes in windows. The DeKalb County police officer who was shot dead by the suspected gunman was identified as David Rose.

According to reports, the suspected gunman was carrying multiple firearms at the time of the attack. The police found two handguns, one assault rifle and one shotgun from him after he was neutralised at the site. The shooter was wearing a surgical mask ,according to the law enforcement official, quoted by CNN.

The shooter also had multiple rounds of magazines with him and was wearing ear protection at the time of shooting. The official described the incident as when the law enforcement team arrived on the scene to catch him, the shooter opened fire at the officers' car.

A CDC employee told CNN that he saw a man approach the steps of a building at the agency’s campus, put a backpack down, pull out a rifle, and shoot at the building. The employee heard many shots fired and called 911.

CNN reported, citing a law enforcement official who said that after speaking to the suspect's family, they learned that the suspect was either sick or believed he was sick and blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for his sickness.