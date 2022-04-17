Employees hold protests over non-payment of salaries in Afghanistan

Dozens of employees of the organization "Women for Afghan Women" held a protest on Saturday in Afghanistan's capital Kabul over the non-payment of salaries and accused the organization of being irresponsible towards its employees, local media reported.

The protestors complained about their salaries, saying they have not been paid for three months, TOLOnews reported.

"We were supporting the women who were facing family violence or were displaced and had nowhere to live. They have closed many of these centers and the women were obliged to leave," TOLOnews quoted Malali, a protestor as saying.

According to the protestors, the organization of "Women for Afghan Women" was active in 13 of 34 provinces but has halted operations in the country.

The organization of Women for Afghan Women started operations in 2017.

The organization was providing legal aid, accommodation and financial services to the women and children in Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported.

The situation in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year.

People in Afghanistan are also facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis which is being driven by decisions and positions taken by the international community, especially the US, that have blocked Afghanistan from aid funding and access to the global financial system.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor