"Encourage you to LEGALLY bring very smart people": Trump after ICE raid in Georgia

Washington DC [US], September 8 : US President Donald Trump on Sunday (US local time) gave a call to foreign companies to bring in talent to the United States through legitimate channels after a raid by the Immigration Enforcement Operation (ICE) on Hyundai's plant in Georgia detained over 400 people.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said that while investments are welcome in the US, he encouraged bringing in talent legally, alongside hiring and training American workers.

"Following the Immigration Enforcement Operation on the Hyundai Battery Plant in Georgia, I am hereby calling on all Foreign Companies investing in the United States to please respect our Nation's Immigration Laws. Your Investments are welcome, and we encourage you to LEGALLY bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build World Class products, and we will make it quickly and legally possible for you to do so. What we ask in return is that you hire and train American Workers. Together, we will all work hard to make our Nation not only productive, but closer in unity than ever before. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The raid at the Hyundai Metaplant in Ellabell, Georgia, houses an electric vehicle battery plant jointly operated by South Korea-based companies Hyundai and LG Energy Solution, as reported by CNN.

Of the 475 people detained on Thursday (US local time), about 300 of them were South Korean, officials said as cited by CNN.

The raid is being seen as one of the most extensive immigration raids in recent American history.

CNN reported that the South Korean government has been actively working along with the Korean Embassy in Washington DC and the Consulate General in Atlanta for securing a release of the workers.

CNN further reported that the South Korean workers detained during the massive raid would be returned to the country on a chartered flight following negotiations, an official announced Sunday.

