"Encroachment to democratic principles": Baloch activist slams Pak ban on Pashtun Tahafuz Movement

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 7 : Baloch rights activist Mahrang Baloch expressed concern on Pakistan government's decision to ban the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and dubbed it as "severe encroachment to democratic principles."

In a post on X, Mahrang Baloch stressed that this action is indicative by the state of Pakistan to suppress peaceful political movements and dissenting voices through repressive measures.

"The decision to declare the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) a banned organization represents a severe encroachment on democratic principles and an alarming escalation of state authoritarianism," she said.

"This action is indicative of the ongoing trend by the state of Pakistan to suppress peaceful political movements and dissenting voices through repressive measures. PTM, a peaceful political organization advocating for the fundamental human rights of the Pashtun community, has faced relentless state opposition. Despite state oppression, the movement has remained steadfast in its commitment to peaceful activism," Mahrang Baloch added.

Mahrang Baloch urged all political and human rights organizations "to unite in solidarity" with PTM.

"The decision to outlaw PTM is a concerning step that undermines the values of political pluralism and human rights. In response, all political and human rights organizations must unite in solidarity with PTM and work collectively to challenge this unjust and repressive decision," she said.

On Saturday, in her post on X, she condemned the "use of force and violence" by Pakistan's armed forces against the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM).

"I strongly condemn the use of force and violence by security forces against the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) in an attempt to stop the Pashtun National Jirga," Baloch said on X.

She further noted that the violence against PTM political activists and the assassination attempt on Manzoor Pashteen are efforts to silence the voice of the Pashtun people. The use of force against Pashtun political activists should be immediately halted.

The Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) has called for a national Jirga gathering on October 11, 2024, in the Khyber district to discuss ongoing violence, terrorism, and targeted killings, seeking solutions to these pressing issues. The state of Pakistan has resorted to brutality out of fear of Pashtun unity in their pursuit of peace.

Established in 2018, the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement is a grassroots initiative advocating for the rights of Pashtuns in Pakistan. Led by Manzoor Pashteen, PTM emerged in response to human rights violations faced by Pashtuns, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and the threat posed by landmines in their regions.

