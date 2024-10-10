"End of an era": EAM Jaishankar condoles demise of Ratan Tata

New Delhi [India], October 10 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has offered condolences on the demise of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata who passed away on Wednesday, calling it "the end of an era."

Jaishankar stated that Ratan Tata was deeply associated with the modernisation of Indian industry and globalisation. He also recalled his interactions with the business tycoon.

In a post on X, he stated, "The passing away of Ratan Tata is the end of an era. He was deeply associated with the modernisation of Indian industry. And even more so with its globalisation. Was my privilege to have interacted with him on numerous occasions. And benefitted from his vision and insights. Join the nation in mourning his demise. Om shanti."

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86 on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday night that the last rites of industrialist Ratan Tata will be performed with full state honours.

CM Shinde said that the mortal remains of Ratan Tata will be kept at NCPA from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for people to pay their respects. The mortal remains of the business tycoon were brought to his residence in Colaba on the early hours of Thursday.

The Maharashtra government cancelled all programmes scheduled for Thursday in Mumbai as a mark of respect to the late industrialist.

"All the programs of the state government in Mumbai have been cancelled for tomorrow, due to the death of industrialist Ratan Tata," Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar told reporters in Mumbai.

Ratan Tata was among India's most respected and loved industrialists, who took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy.

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, is the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India.

Ratan Tata was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then, he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

