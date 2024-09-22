Enforced disappearance of Baloch teacher remains unresolved

Quetta [Pakistan], September 22 : Balochistan marks a grim anniversary as ten years have passed since the enforced disappearance of Rafiq Oman Baloch, a local teacher and singer from the Turbat region.

On September 21, 2014, Rafiq was abducted near Kech Grammar High School in Turbat, Balochistan, and has not been seen since. His case, like many others in Balochistan, highlights the widespread human rights abuses and the practice of enforced disappearances that continue to haunt the region.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PAANK, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, stated, "Today marks ten years since the enforced disappearance of Rafiq Oman Baloch, a teacher and singer from Balochistan. His case exemplifies the grave human rights abuses in the region, where enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings continue unabated." Known for his contributions to education and Balochi music, Rafiq's disappearance is one among thousands of cases where activists, intellectuals, and those advocating for basic rights have vanished without a trace.

Today marks ten years since the enforced disappearance of Rafiq Oman Baloch, a teacher and singer from Balochistan. His case exemplifies the grave human rights abuses in the region, where enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings continue unabated. Rafiq, known for his… pic.twitter.com/h43yWpMt4a — Paank (@paank_bnm) September 21, 2024

Despite decades of protests, rallies, and mounting international attention, the Pakistani administration has consistently ignored the cries for justice in Balochistan. The military's unchecked power, coupled with a complicit government, has created an atmosphere of fear and repression. The rising tide of enforced disappearances not only represents a gross violation of human rights but also serves as a grim testament to the Pakistan Army's brutal tactics in suppressing the Baloch people's demand for dignity and fundamental rights.

Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch also took to X, writing, "Rafique Oman, headmaster of Govt Higher & Secondary School Balnigwar, was abducted on 21st Sep 2014 near Kech Grammar High School, Turbat. For a decade, his family has endured unbearable uncertainty and is demanding his safe release." Her plea reflects the anguish of countless families in Balochistan who wait in vain for news of their missing loved ones.

Rafique Oman, headmaster of Govt Higher & Secondary School Balnigwar, was abducted on 21st Sep 2014 near Kech Grammar High School, Turbat. For a decade, his family has endured unbearable uncertainty and is demanding his safe release. #ReleaseRafiqOman https://t.co/A5PR98mA4X pic.twitter.com/ymBm9TEvPC— Mahrang Baloch (@MahrangBaloch_) September 21, 2024

Rafiq Oman Baloch's case is emblematic of the ongoing human rights crisis in Balochistan, where enforced disappearances have become a powerful tool of suppression. As families and communities remain shattered by this pervasive injustice, the international community's attention is needed more than ever to address these abuses and challenge the culture of impunity that shields perpetrators.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor