Enforced disappearances in Pakistan rose to 3,120 in 2023: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 31 : The Defence of Human Rights (DHR), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) focusing on enforced disappearances in Pakistan since 2004, released a report on Saturday stating that 51 additional cases in 2023 took the overall figure to 3,120 cases, Dawn reported.

The report revealed that psychological assistance was provided to 120 families of the disappeared, and eight new cases were filed in different high courts.

One case, that of Abdul Hameed Zehri, was successfully resolved, resulting in his return after being taken from his home in Karachi on April 10, 2021. The report acknowledged positive court orders in several cases but lamented that the recovery of the disappeared individuals remained challenging, as reported by Dawn.

"While positive court orders were issued in several cases, regrettably, the recovery of the disappeared remained elusive," it said.

It highlighted ongoing cases, including that of missing journalist Mudassir Naaru, consolidated in the Islamabad High Court, saying, "Unfortunately, substantial relief has not been achieved."

The rights organisation recently took up the cases of 69 missing Baloch students with the IHC, prompting "strong remarks" from the court.

"The Ministry of Interior and the Minister of Human Rights reported that 22 students have been located, while 28 are still missing. The court, expressing dissatisfaction, warned of potential legal action against the interior minister and the prime minister if the cases are not promptly resolved," the report said.

"Despite court orders for compensation to the families of the disappeared, no compensation has been provided, underscoring the state's responsibility to support the aggrieved families," it added.

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances reported almost 10,000 cases of enforced disappearances in the country.

DHR Chairperson Amina Masood Janjua appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to initiate hearings on enforced disappearances in the Supreme Court. She highlighted a petition filed by the organisation on October 9, providing details on detention centres, production orders, and old cases of enforced disappearances. The chairperson expressed hope that CJP Qazi Faez Isa would address the longstanding issue and dispense justice to the heirs of the victims of enforced disappearances, according to Dawn.

The report also shed light on the treatment of families of missing Baloch people who marched to Islamabad to protest for the recovery of their loved ones.

The march, initiated in Turbat on December 6 after the alleged "extrajudicial killing" of a Baloch youth by Counter Terrorism Department officials, reached the federal capital on December 20.

The Islamabad police used force to disperse and detain the demonstrators, with over 200 taken into custody.

DHR vehemently condemned the violence, fully supporting all demands of the Baloch protesters. The report concluded by emphasising that human rights violations throughout Balochistan posed a grave issue, and failure to address this concern may risk injuring the sentiments of Baloch citizens, potentially leading to harm, Dawn reported.

