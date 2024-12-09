Enforced disappearances reported in Balochistan's Kech, two missing men returned home

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 9 : Four men have reportedly been forcibly disappeared in Balochistan's Kech district, while two others who had previously gone missing in Quetta have been recovered, The Balochistan Post reported.

The incident in Kech occurred early on Saturday in the Sholeeg area of Dasht.

Local sources stated that Pakistani forces conducted a raid in the area at around 1:00 am, detaining four men and transporting them to an undisclosed location. Witnesses alleged that the security personnel involved broke down doors and subjected residents to physical violence.

The men taken into custody have been identified as Haji Hasil, Abdul Salam (son of Haji Hasil), Yasir (son of Abdullah), and Salim (son of Qadir Bakhsh). Authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding their detention.

Separately, two men who were forcibly disappeared earlier this year in Quetta have been confirmed to have returned home. The Balochistan Post reported that Ghulam Nabi, son of Haji Noor Ahmed Satakzai, and Naeem, son of Gulzar Satakzai, were abducted on August 6, 2024, reported The Balochistan Post.

Both men, who worked as coal miners, have now been released, with their families announcing their return.

The issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan remains a grave and persistent human rights concern. Over the years, countless individuals, including political activists, journalists, students, and civilians, have reportedly been abducted, often allegedly by state security forces or intelligence agencies.

These disappearances are frequently tied to the ongoing insurgency in the resource-rich but politically marginalised region, where demands for greater autonomy or independence have long persisted.

Many victims of forced disappearances are believed to be held in secret facilities without trial, subjected to torture, and denied contact with their families, leaving loved ones in agonising uncertainty about their fate, The Balochistan Post reported.

The Pakistani government has repeatedly denied involvement in these incidents. However, human rights organisations and local activists continue to document a pattern of enforced disappearances, sparking widespread protests and international condemnation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor