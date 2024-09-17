"Engaging conversation": EAM Jaishankar on addressing 2nd Global South Young Diplomats Forum

New Delhi [India], September 17 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in an insightful conversation with young diplomats attending the 2nd Global South Young Diplomats Forum in New Delhi today. This forum provides a platform for emerging diplomats to share perspectives and address pressing global issue.

Jaishankar said that he highlighted the importance of robust partnerships within the Global South to face economic, developmental and geopolitical challenges of our times.

In a post on X, he said, "An engaging conversation with participants of 2nd Global South Young Diplomats Forum today. Highlighted the importance of robust partnerships within the Global South to face economic, developmental and geopolitical challenges of our times. Spoke about India's efforts at fostering collective initiatives and sharing development experiences in Digital, Health and Energy transitions with the Global South."

The first Global South Young Diplomats Forum was held on November 21where Jaishankar interacted with participants of the first Global South Young Diplomats Forum, stressing the need for the Global South to make its voice heard and shape outcomes on key issues of the day.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to interact with participants of the first Global South Young Diplomats Forum today. Discussed why it is imperative for the Global South to make its voice heard. And shape outcomes on the key issues of the day. Shared recent experiences relating to our G20 Presidency and from our development partnerships. Happy to note Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service delivering on the commitment made by PM Narendra Modi during Voice of Global South Summit."

At the Concluding Leaders' Session of the Voice of Global South Summit in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the Global-South Young Diplomats Forum.

"For synergising our diplomatic voice, I propose a 'Global-South Young Diplomats Forum', to connect youthful officers of our foreign ministries," PM Modi had said.

"India will also institute 'Global-South Scholarships' for students from developing countries to pursue higher education in India," he added.

