English edition of EAM Jaishankar's book 'Why Bharat Matters' to be out in early 2024

New Delhi [India], December 23 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday said the English edition of his new book 'Why Bharat Matters' would be out in early 2024.

The EAM said: "The English edition of my new book 'Why Bharat Matters' would be out in early 2024. Do read."

He wrote on X: "2023 has been exceptionally eventful for Indian diplomacy. Appreciating its challenges and outcomes means understanding the transformation underway, in the world as much as in India itself. Have set out some thoughts in that regard, through the perspective of the Ramayana. And contributing to the conversation on foreign policy."

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar recently emphasised the division of power in the global structure and the importance of negotiating and shaping narratives to create fair systems.

Referring to the division of power in the global structure, the EAM said that those who have acquired dominance will often create a system that would "appear fair, even if they are not" using negotiations and narrative.

He highlighted the division of power in the UN Security Council and said, "Those who have acquired dominance, especially economic dominance, will, through the process of negotiation and shaping of narrative, often create a system that would appear fair, even if they are not."

He also said that even though there are talks of free trade, there are cases of "cherry picking" aiming to freeze leads acquired by the countries. He highlighted that free trade is not applicable to all sectors, such as food, clothing, drugs, and intellectual property.

Earlier, the EAM said India's G20 presidency was its diplomatic achievement of the year.

"The G20 in many ways has been the diplomatic achievement of this year. Not just because we could get everybody to agree but on what we agreed on," the EAM said in his address at the Rotary Institute 2023 event in Bengaluru.

He said that through its G20 Presidency, India was able to get the most powerful countries of the world to show a new commitment to sustainable development and promoting green growth, ensuring international institutions like the World Bank and IMF would lend more prolifically.

He said the G20 is like the World Cup of diplomacy, where the biggest and strongest players come together. The most influential, powerful, and consequential countries of the world were gathered round the table.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor