Enquiry committee recommends legal action against 'individual' for undermining India-US security interests

New Delhi, Jan 15 A high-powered enquiry committee set up to investigate activities of some organised criminal groups, terrorist organisations and drug peddlers who undermined the security interests of both India and the US, has submitted its report to the Government, recommending legal action against an individual, the Ministry of Home Affairs detailed on Wednesday.

The committee was set up in November 2023 by the Indian government on receipt of information provided by the US authorities on a "foiled plot" to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani separatist on American soil.

The ministry stated that the enquiry committee conducted its own investigations, and also pursued leads provided by the US side, receiving "full cooperation" from the US authorities as the two sides also exchanged visits.

"The Committee further examined a number of officials from different agencies and also scrutinised relevant documents in this connection. After a long enquiry, the Committee has submitted its report to the Government and recommended legal action against an individual, whose earlier criminal links and antecedents also came to notice during the enquiry," read a statement issued by the ministry on Wednesday.

"The Enquiry Committee has recommended that the legal action must be completed expeditiously. The Committee has further recommended functional improvements in systems and procedures as also initiation of steps that could strengthen India's response capability, ensure systematic controls and coordinated action in dealing with matters like this," it added.

IANS reported in October 2024 about the visit of an Indian committee to Washington and its meeting with the US counterparts to share the findings. The US had then mentioned that the presence of the team in Washington DC reflected the seriousness with which New Delhi was taking the case.

"The fact that they sent an inquiry committee here, I think, demonstrates that they are taking this seriously," John Kirby, a spokesman for the US National Security Council, said at a news briefing.

Miller had also said that the investigation does not dent the overall relationship between the two sides.

"India continues to be an incredibly strong partner of the US. We work with them on a number of matters, including our shared vision for a free, open, prosperous Indo-Pacific. And when we have concerns, we have a relationship where we can take those concerns to them and have very frank, candid conversations about those concerns," he said.

