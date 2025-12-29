Ensure weight-loss medicines are safe, legitimate before New Year resolution: UK's health agency

New Delhi, Dec 29 New Year is the time for many people to pledge reforms in habits and lifestyle, something resorting to drastic measures, but UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has urged the people to make sure any weight-loss medicines they use are safe, effective and legitimate.

The MHRA has warned about the serious risks linked to buying weight-loss products from unregulated websites or through social media, where products sold illegally may be fake, contaminated, incorrectly dosed, or contain powerful ingredients not listed on the packaging, Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a press statement on Monday.

These can lead to dangerous side effects, including heart problems, psychological effects and dangerously low blood sugar, it added.

"Safe, appropriate, licensed obesity drugs can greatly benefit those with a clinical need but should be obtained from a registered pharmacy against a valid prescription," the statement quoted UK's Health Minister Zubir Ahmed, himself a practising doctor.

The MHRA has advised to not buy prescription-only medicines without a prescription and procure medicines from registered pharmacies or legitimate retailers.

It also urged people to avoid weight-loss products promoted on social media, especially those promising "quick fixes", "miracle results", or unusually low prices, which it ascribed as being common signs of illegal sellers.

If considering weight-loss treatment, one should talk to the general practitioner or qualified medical doctor, pharmacist, or other qualified healthcare professional.

"People often look for ways to support their health at this time of year, but buying medicines from illegal online sellers can put your health at real risk. Always make sure you are using authorised products from legitimate sources and speak to a healthcare professional for advice on safe, evidence-based options," the statement added, quoting Jenn Matthissen from the MHRA's Safety and Surveillance team.

The MHRA, an executive agency of UK's Department of Health and Social Care, is responsible for regulating all medicines and medical devices in the country by ensuring they work and are acceptably safe.

Earlier, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had also warned about unapproved versions of certain drugs as an option for weight loss.

It termed such drugs risky for patients, as unapproved versions do not undergo FDA's review for safety, effectiveness and quality before they are marketed.

