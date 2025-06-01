"Enthusiasm in Europe to enter into Free Trade Agreement with India": Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Paris [France], June 1 : Highlighting growing global confidence in India's economic prospects, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Sunday said there is strong enthusiasm in Europe to enter into a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India.

Speaking toduring his ongoing visit to Paris, France, Goyal noted that India's rising reputation has made nations increasingly eager to deepen trade and diplomatic ties. He also noted the positive momentum following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in New Delhi earlier this year.

"There is no time limit for these discussions, but the European Union President, Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Modi had a meeting in New Delhi in February. It was decided that we should conclude a good Free Trade Agreement by the end of this year. Considering the relations that I have built with my counterpart, the European Union Trade Commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, I feel that we will progress very fast and take it forward soon. There is enthusiasm in Europe to enter into a Free Trade Agreement with India, and from the feedback we get from the industry in India, it seems India will also benefit from this," Goyal said, adding that when both will benefit, it is natural that it is our responsibility to do it quickly.

Earlier, while speaking to the media in Paris, Goyal also expressed gratitude towards France for its support following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

"India is very grateful to France for the strong support and solidarity expressed when there was a terror strike at Pahalgam. The French people and government also stand for zero tolerance against terrorism, just like India," he said.

He emphasised the strong personal rapport between PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, which he said had given "fresh momentum" to the robust Indo-French relationship.

"The French Senate delegation that visited India fully supported India's stand and gave us confidence that the world stands with India when we are fighting against terrorism in all forms, whether state-sponsored or non-state actors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron share a very deep personal connect and rapport and have had frequent interactions, giving afresh momentum to the strong French-India ties..." he said.

The commerce minister commenced his three-day official visit to France on Sunday, part of his ongoing visit to France and Italy from June 1 to 5.

As part of his visit, Goyal will hold bilateral meetings with several French leaders, including Minister of Economy Eric Lombard and Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin.

The discussions will focus on strengthening the Indo-French economic partnership and exploring new avenues for enhancing trade and investment cooperation.

As part of the high-level visit to France, a comprehensive agenda of strategic business meetings and engagements has been scheduled. With top leadership of major French companies such as Vicat, Total Energies, L'Oreal, Renault, Valeo, EDF, and ATR, the visit will feature the India-France Business Round Table and the India-France CEO Forum, fostering dialogue between leading industry stakeholders from both countries.

During his stay, the Minister will also participate in the informal gathering of WTO Ministers on the margins of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting.

At this crucial forum, he will engage with global counterparts on key multilateral trade issues and articulate India's perspectives and priorities.

Following his engagements in France, the commerce minister will proceed to Italy for the next leg of his visit.

