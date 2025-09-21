Entire Israeli Army division moves into Gaza city

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 21 (ANI/TPS): The forces of the IDF's (Israel Defence Forces) 36th "Ga'ash (Rage)" Division began their entry into Gaza City as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots II after about two weeks of raising readiness for another round of combat against Hamas and other terror groups there.

In recent days, under the leadership of the divisional fire centre, dozens of terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip have been attacked with the aim of isolating the fighting area and allowing the manoeuvring forces to enter the area, said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

