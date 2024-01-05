Envoys of five nations present credentials to President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi [India], January 5 : President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted credentials from the ambassadors and high commissioners of five nations to India at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

The President accepted credentials from the ambassadors and high commissioners of Azerbaijan, Lesotho, Zambia, Sri Lanka and Greece, as per a release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Elchin Nariman Oglu Huseynli, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Mrs Lebohang Valentine Mochaba, High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Lesotho; and Mr Percy P. Chanda, High Commissioner of the Republic of Zambia at Rashtrapati Bhavan," as per the president's official handle on 'X'.

"President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Ms Kshenuka Dhireni Senewiratne, High Commissioner of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka; and Mrs Aliki Koutsomitopoulou, Ambassador of Greece at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the post read.

Earlier, President Murmu accepted credentials from the ambassadors of six nations to India at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

According to an official release, President Murmu accepted the credentials from the ambassadors and high commissioners of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Malaysia, Mali and the Marshall Islands.

