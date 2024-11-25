Envoys of five nations present credentials to President Murmu

New Delhi [India], November 25 : President Droupadi Murmu on Monday accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of Ethiopia, Japan, Korea and Romania and the High Commissioner of Grenada at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Ms Sena Latif, Ambassador of Romania; and Mr Pasupuleti Gita Kishore Kumar, High Commissioner of Grenada, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/wIgRYjUuZF— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 25, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Fesseha Shawel Gebre, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Mr Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan; and Mr Lee Seong Ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/duo0d3niRE— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 25, 2024

Meanwhile, President Murmu will address the members of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall on the occasion of 'Samvidhan Divas' (Constitution Day) tomorrow.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, Heads of Missions based in Delhi, and other dignitaries will attend the event.

Vice President Dhankhar will also address the members of both Houses during the occasion, while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will deliver the welcome address.

A commemorative coin and stamp marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India will be released during the event. Additionally, two books, titled "Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse" and "Making of the Constitution of India and Its Glorious Journey", will also be unveiled.

A booklet focusing on the art of the Constitution of India, as well as versions of the Constitution in Sanskrit and Maithili languages, will be released. A short film showcasing the making, historical significance, and journey of the Indian Constitution will also be screened for the distinguished gathering.

The event commemorates the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. The Constitution formally came into effect on January 26, 1950.

