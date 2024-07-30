Envoys of Israel, Australia condole lives lost in Wayanad landslides

New Delhi [India], July 30 : Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, condoled the lives lost in the landslides that hit the Meppadi area of Kerala's Wayanad.

Philip Green praised the brave efforts of the first responders who helped the affected people in the landslides.

Taking to X, the Australian High Commissioner stated, "Devastated at the news coming out of #Wayanad district in #Kerala. Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by #landslide and the brave efforts of first responders. @CMOKerala @pinarayivijayan @AusCGChennai"

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon offered condolences and prayers for the grieving families.

Further, he wished the injured people a speedy recovery.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the the devastating landslide incident in #Wayanad, #Kerala. My deepest condolences and prayers for the grieving families. AUM shaaNtiH Wishing a speedy recovery for those injured," he said on X.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condoled the loss of lives in the landslides that hit the Meppadi area of Kerala's Wayanad, resulting in the death of 84 people.Around 116 injuries are reported so far.

As per the information from the State Revenue Minister's office, 116 injured are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district. Kerala Chief Secretary V Venu said that over 80 bodies were recovered as rescue operations continued in the landslide-hit regions in Kerala's Wayanad on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State George Kurian is heading to Wayanad to lead relief and rescue operations.

On the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister will coordinate with National Disaster Relief Force personnel, paramilitary forces, Kerala Government officials and other agencies in the operation.

In addition, a delegation of state ministers of Revenue, Public Works, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Departments are travelling by air from Thiruvananthapuram and are expected to reach the site soon, as per the Kerala chief minister's office.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for eight districts in the state for heavy rainfall. A red alert has been issued for the Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts.

An orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts for today.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has declared official mourning in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

