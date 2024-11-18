Envoys of six countries present credentials to President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi [India], November 18 : President Droupadi Murmu welcomed several new ambassadors to India, and received their credentials at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital New Delhi.

Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors and High Commissioners of Switzerland, Jordan, Papua New Guinea, South Africa, Myanmar and Egypt at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Those who presented their credentials were Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland; Yousef Mustafa Ali Abdel Ghani, Ambassador of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Vincent Sumale, High Commissioner of Papua New Guinea; Prof Anil Sooklal, High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa; Zaw Oo, Ambassador of the Republic of Union of Myanmar; and Kamel Zayed Kamel Galal, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Earlier on September 6, envoys of five nations presented credentials to President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Solomon Islands High Commissioner to India, Anthony Makabo, and Nauru's High Commissioner to India, Kane Amandus, Italy's Ambassador to India, Antonio Enrico Bartoli, Iceland's Ambassador to India, Benedikt Hoskuldsson, and Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, presented credentials to President Murmu.

Earlier in July, President Murmu accepted the credentials from the envoys of South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Spain, and Argentina at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The envoys who presented their credentials to President Murmu were Juan Antonio March Pujol, Ambassador of Spain, and the Ambassador of Argentina, Mariano Agustin Caucino.

