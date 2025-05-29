Envoys of six countries present credentials to President Murmu, including Bangladesh and Turkey
New Delhi [India], May 29 : President Droupadi Murmu accepted the credentials of Ambassadors and High Commissioners of six countries at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, the President's Secretariat said in a statement.
As per the statement, the President accepted credentials from the Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Thailand, Costa Rica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Turkey, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
They are Chavanart Thangsumphant, Ambassador of Thailand; Nestor Gabriel Baltodano Vargas, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica; Gurdip Bath, High Commissioner of Saint Kitts and Nevis; Ali Murat Ersoy, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye; M Riaz Hamidullah, High Commissioner of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and Azamat Yeskaraev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
