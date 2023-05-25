EOGEPL partners with M/s Sensia for digitalization and remote operations in oil and gas fields

New Delhi, May 25 Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL), India's pioneering unconventional hydrocarbon (Coal Bed Methane) player, Thursday announced its collaboration with Sensia, a leading provider of digitalization solutions, to enhance operations through the deployment of Sensia's Avalon digital platform interface.

This strategic partnership aims to unify measurement systems, optimize decision-making, and enable remote control of critical parameters across EOGEPL's wells, facilities, and customer interface.

Sensia's Avalon platform offers a comprehensive interface that simplifies the capture, analysis, and digitization of well-related activities, facility-related activities, and customer end operations. The platform enables real-time data acquisition of essential parameters, such as mechanical, electrical, gas and water flow, pressure, and power backup device data, among others.

With remote access and control capabilities, EOGEPL gains the ability to monitor and adjust critical well and facility parameters, facilitating efficient operations and proactive decision-making.

Commenting on the development Pankaj Kalra, CEO of EOGEPL said, "We are delighted with our collaboration with Sensia and the deployment of their Avalon digital platform interface. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our digitalization journey, as it enables us to unify our measurement systems, optimize decision-making, and remotely control critical parameters across our operations.

"By leveraging advanced technologies, we are confident that we will achieve increased production, reduced operating costs, and enhanced efficiency, reaffirming our commitment to sustainable and efficient energy production."

EOGEPL has already invested Rs 5,000 crore in exploration in the Raniganj block in drilling 350 wells. The company is further looking at investing another Rs 2,000 crore for drilling 200 more wells in the next 18 to 24 months. The company is employing the latest technology in the existing wells to ramp up production from 0.9 mmscd to 1.3 mmscd.

Under the contractual partnership with Sensia, EOGEPL has made significant progress in the real-time monitoring of the existing wells (BU-1 scope) and is currently in the process of monitoring an additional 200 wells (BU-2 scope). The automation solution integrated into the work program will contribute to the overall digitalization efforts, enabling remote operations and improving efficiency for production expansion plans in BU-2.

The collaboration between EOGEPL and Sensia presents numerous benefits to the oil and gas industry. By utilizing a single interface for capturing and monitoring all essential parameters, the digitalization efforts will drive increased well performance, leading to enhanced production and reduced operating costs. Additionally, the remote control capabilities provided by the automation solution will streamline production operations and eliminate the need for on-site personnel, further optimizing efficiency and resource allocation.

